MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Loris man has been identified as the motorcyclist killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Marlboro County.

Treyshawn Gore, 35, was killed when his Suzuki motorcycle ran into the back of a Polaris utility terrain vehicle, Coroner Tim Brown said.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins, the crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on Calhoun Road. The occupant of the UTV was not injured.