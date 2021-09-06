One killed, others injured in crash on I-20 in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and others were injured Saturday in a crash on I-20 in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Three cars were traveling east on I-20 near mile-marker 131 at about 6:20 a.m. when two cars — one in the right lane and one in the left lane — slowed down for traffic. A 2021 Hyundai four-door sideswiped a 2007 Toyota pickup truck, which went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree, according to troopers.

The 2021 Hyundai overturned and the driver was ejected, troopers said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died after being taken to McLeod Hospital. A passenger in the car was wearing a seat belt and was taken to a hospital for injuries.

The driver of the 2007 Toyota pickup was also injured in the crash, troopers said.

After the initial crash, the 2004 Dodge pickup that was traveling in the left lane sideswiped the 2021 Hyundai. The driver of the Dodge pickup was not injured.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.