One person dead after crash between tractor-trailer, pick-up truck in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck in Florence County.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 378, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee, with the SC Highway Patrol.
A Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 378, Lee said. The driver of a 2018 Chevrolet pick-up stopped at stop sign at SC Hwy. 51 and U.S. Hwy. 378, failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by the tractor-trailer.
The driver of the pick-up truck was killed. The name of this person has not yet been released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.
A passenger in the pick-up truck was taken to an area hospital. No details on their condition are available.
The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.
All occupants of the vehicles involved were wearing seat belts.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- No ‘Plan B’ for Olympics; questions over Chinese presence
- How the Horry County Sheriff’s Office tracks homeless sex offenders
- 13 arrested, man wanted after drugs, money and guns seized in Florence County
- 5th straight sellout for season-opening Daytona 500
- Logano, Byron win Daytona 500 qualifying races