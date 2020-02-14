One person dead after crash between tractor-trailer, pick-up truck in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck in Florence County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 378, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee, with the SC Highway Patrol.

A Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 378, Lee said. The driver of a 2018 Chevrolet pick-up stopped at stop sign at SC Hwy. 51 and U.S. Hwy. 378, failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the pick-up truck was killed. The name of this person has not yet been released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger in the pick-up truck was taken to an area hospital. No details on their condition are available.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

All occupants of the vehicles involved were wearing seat belts.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: