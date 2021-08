MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon man has died after a shooting overnight outside a nightclub in Mullins, according to authorities.

Marion County coroner Jerry Richardson said he died after 6 a.m. Sunday at a hospital in Florence. Richardson said the body will be sent to Charleston for an autopsy.

Mullins police said on Facebook the shooting happened outside the 500 Club on South Park Street. Count on News13 for updates as more information is released about this incident.