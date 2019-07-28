One person dies after car collides with tree in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE ARE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a single-car collision in Darlington County.

The wreck happened around 11:50 a.m. Sunday on North Center Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was traveling north when it veered off the road and collided with a tree. That’s when the vehicle caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a 5-month-old baby in the car, who was taken to Mcleod Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

