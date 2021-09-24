One person injured in ‘drive-by style’ shooting in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has been injured in what authorities are calling a “drive-by style” shooting in Marlboro County.

The victim is being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. No further information is available about that person’s condition.

The shooting happened at HWY 15-401 at Cottingham Blvd on Friday afternoon, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office did not have any further information available regarding a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.