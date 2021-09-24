One person injured in ‘drive-by style’ shooting in Marlboro County

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has been injured in what authorities are calling a “drive-by style” shooting in Marlboro County.

The victim is being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. No further information is available about that person’s condition.

The shooting happened at HWY 15-401 at Cottingham Blvd on Friday afternoon, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office did not have any further information available regarding a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories