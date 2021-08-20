One person injured in Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday evening in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in the area of Appin Road and Highway 15-401 near Bennettsville, Murphy said. The person who was shot was flown to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Deputies said no one is in custody but they do have a “person of interest,” according to Murphy.

No other information was immediately available.

