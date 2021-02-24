One person killed in Florence County house fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Wednesday in a Florence County house fire, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon.

Crews were called at 6:35 a.m. to the 3000 block of East Effingham Highway, Dillon said. Several callers told dispatch fire was visible from the back of the home.

Crews received information that a person was trapped inside, Dillon said. The person was found in a bedroom and was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity hasn’t been released.

Officials said no smoke alarms were found in the home and reminded community members to check their smoke alarms and reach out to the local fire department if assistance is needed.

Crews had the fire under control in 15 minutes, according to Dillon. Effingham Highway was shut down for a period of time.

No emergency officials were injured.