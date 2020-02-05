One person killed after being thrown from pickup truck in Darlington Co. crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a single car crash in Darlington County.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern, of the SC Highway Patrol, said the crash happened Tuesday around 10:44 p.m. on SC Highway 102, about a mile from the Chesterfield County line.

Troopers said the driver of a 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling northbound, when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and flipped multiple times. News13 was told the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville, where they later died.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the driver’s name.

