One killed after being struck by car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed after being struck by a car Friday night in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Hoffmeyer Road near North Lakewood Drive, troopers said. A person was trying to cross the road and was hit by a 2020 Mercedes van in the southbound lane, according to troopers.

The person hit was taken to McLeod Hospital where they died from their injuries, troopers said. The identity of the person killed has not been released.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.