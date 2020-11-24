One pet exposed to rabid bobcat in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One pet was exposed to a rabid bobcat in Florence County, according to DHEC.

DHEC said the bobcat was found near Jefferson Drive and S. Cashua Drive and tested positive for rabies. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined.

The bobcat was submitted for testing on Thursday and results came back Friday.

Anyone who has a pet who they think was exposed to the bobcat should contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence office at 843-661-4825 during business hours or DHEC’s after hours number at 888-847-0902.

The bobcat is the third animal in Florence County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 159 animals statewide.