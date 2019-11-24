SCRANTON, SC (WBTW) – A one-year-old is being transported to an area hospital after being shot, deputies said.
Deputies are responding right now to the 1900 block of Boyd Street in Scranton, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
The call came in just after 6 p.m. Sunday.
The severity of the child’s injuries is still unclear.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
- Presidential candidate Kamala Harris stops in Bennettsville Sunday
- Sunny, pleasant start to the week
- Highway Patrol: Motorcyclist dead following Hartsville area wreck
- One-year-old reportedly shot in Scranton; deputies on scene
- Deputies: Pit Bull attacks teen girl in Florence County, leaves her with ‘serious’ injuries