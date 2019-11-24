One-year-old reportedly shot in Scranton; deputies on scene

SCRANTON, SC (WBTW) – A one-year-old is being transported to an area hospital after being shot, deputies said.

Deputies are responding right now to the 1900 block of Boyd Street in Scranton, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

The call came in just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The severity of the child’s injuries is still unclear.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

