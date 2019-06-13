Organization repairs homes for free, mentors students

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) An organization partnered with local student volunteers to repair one woman’s home on Thursday morning.

Home Works of America is a nonprofit organization that provides free home repair services to low-income homeowners with the help of students. To be considered, homeowners put in an application to see if they meet the criteria.

On Thursday, the organization worked with volunteers from Lake City’s Next Up Intern program to repair Carolyn Gamble’s home in Lake City. The home is over 100 years old and has serious damage.

“This house was badly deteriorated. The roof was going in, and if we can save the roof, we can keep them in their home for 10 to 15 years longer,” said Lyle Miller, Home Works of America.

Home Works will focus on repairing Gamble’s roof along with her front porch. She hasn’t been able to walk in through the front door for several years.

” I am so blessed for God to use such people with those young people, and the organization of the Home Works program. I want to tell everyone that miracles do happen,” Gamble said.

The project is estimated to take about two weeks. Home Works repairs over 100 homes across the Carolinas a year.

“It’s a good feeling to have the homeowner tell us that they didn’t really have a way to go. Sometimes it’s a matter of buying medicine, or paying their electric bill, or buying groceries, and repairing their home is generally at the bottom of their list,” Miller said.

For the students, it’s a way to give back to their community while also learning new skills.

“I like helping out my community and seeing how stuff is being rebuilt over and making our community look better is making me really happy,” said Kimani Ross.

To make the repairs, Home Works depends entirely on donors and volunteers. Those who would like to get involved can sign-up on their website.