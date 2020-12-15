Organizer of ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in Florence requests that the city does not remove it

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — A representative from the community organization that painted the mural requested that the city hold off on removing the mural during a Florence City Council meeting.

C. Wyleek Cummings called in during public comment to make his request to the city council during Monday’s meeting. Cummings requested that the city holds off on removing the mural until all vacant council seats are filled.

In October, the city authorized a temporary mural to be painted with biodegradable paint that would wash away after a normal rain cycle. Cummings’s organization agreed to the terms but used permanent paint instead.

Former Mayor Stephen Wukela announced that the mural would be removed due to racist messages painted on it and that it was intended to be temporary.

Newly elected Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said during the meeting that the city planned to install two-speed bumps on that road prior to the mural being painted.

Council, however, did not move to discuss the mural further, so no action was taken.

Ervin, the first female and African-American mayor of Florence, added that she has commissioned a cultural art team for the City of Florence that will allow for more artwork in the city.

