Organizers lament cancellation of 17th annual Pecan Festival, look forward to next year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Organizers of the annual South Carolina Pecan Festival announced Thursday the event has been cancelled this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The world we’re in right now simply will not allow for the festival to go forward,” Florence city councilman and festival committee chairman George Jebaily said during a news conference. “It’s going to be a challenge for everybody. And we certainly are disappointed ourselves. It’s kind of heartbreaking really on our part that we have to do this but it’s a responsibility we have.”

Organizers said it was a difficult decision to make, but added they are confident it was the right choice to cancel for this year after determining it could not be done safely.

“It’s disheartening because it’s close to my heart that we have to cancel this year because of COVID-19, but more importantly to my heart is the city of Florence residents,” city councilwoman and festival co-founder Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said.

Jebaily said the decision was made now before they had to spend thousands of dollars on the festival. He said it’s hard to measure the economic impact of the festival’s absence since any comparison would be pre-COVID. He did acknowledge there would be an impact, though, on the local economy.

Some local businesses were looking forward to the boost.

“It’s definitely a hit between the festival being gone and Friday after 5’s not happening anymore,” Catering Director at King Jefe Minta Threatte said. “It’s been a definite hit to the downtown area.”

One salon owner moved her business to downtown Florence recently to be a part of the culture.

“So what’s a little disheartening is the fact that we’re here and we’re not having it this year,” Katrina Judge-Woods said.

The festival has historically attracted over 50,000 people to downtown Florence on the first Saturday of November. This year was supposed to be the 17th annual Pecan Festival and was set for Nov. 6.

Leaders though are already looking forward to next year.

“I want everyone to be around in 2021 to be able to come out to our new and improved Pecan Festival- that will be bigger and better than ever,” Councilman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said.

