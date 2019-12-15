Over 20 firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Florence County

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – A mobile home was badly damaged in a fire late Saturday night, officials say.

Crews with the Howe Springs Fire Department responded to a home on Easy Street in Effingham around 11:35 Saturday night, according to Chief Billy Dillon.

Twenty-two firefighters arrived to find fire coming out of the windows. No one was home during the blaze, but it did leave the mobile home ‘heavily damaged.’

No injuries were reported in this fire. Four people have been displaced because of it, though.

The cause of it remains under investigation.

