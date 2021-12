FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An overturned pickup truck slowed traffic on southbound Interstate 95 in Florence County late Monday afternoon.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. near mile-marker 155, which is near W. Palmetto Street. As of about 5:15 p.m., a News13 reporter at the scene said both lanes of the interstate were open but traffic remained heavy.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

