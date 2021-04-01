Pamplico man charged with domestic violence while on vacation at Hilton Head Island

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pamplico man was charged with domestic violence while on vacation in Hilton Head, according to deputies.

Robert Bostick allegedly got into an argument with a woman March 20 at the Westin Hotel on Hilton Head Island, according to deputies. The argument started at the pool of the hotel, and continued in a hotel room.

The victim tried recording the argument and threatened to call the police on Bostick, when he took her phone out of her hands and threw it at the door, according to deputies. The victim tried to go to the hotel balcony and Bostick allegedly pulled her back into the room. After the second time, the victim hit her head on a nightstand.

Deputies asked the victim why she didn’t report the incident right away and she said Bostick threatened to take her car and leave her on Hilton Head Island if she called authorities, according to the incident report.

The victim told deputies she wanted to press charges against Bostick for domestic violence.

Deputies contacted Bostick about the incident and before deputies even said anything, he asked to retain council before answering questions, according to the report.

Bostick turned himself in to Beaufort County deputies March 30 and was charged with second-degree domestic violence.