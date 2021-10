PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pamplico police cruiser was damaged Monday in a crash that occurred during a pursuit, according to Mayor Marshall Munn.

Munn said the officer tried to make a traffic stop inside town limits but the driver fled. The crash happened on Highway 378 near Pamplico Highway.

No one was injured in the crash, and no additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.