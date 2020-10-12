Pamplico police officer fired after social media post

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pamplico police officer was fired Monday after a social media post, according to Mayor David Munn.

Munn said the town was made aware of a derogatory post on social media made by one of their officers.

“The post does not reflect the views of the Town of Pamplico or the Pamplico Police Department,” Munn said.

Munn did not say what the social media post was and did not provide any information about the officer.

