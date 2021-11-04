Pamplico Town Council election results certified

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) – The winners of the election for the Pamplico Town Council have been certified, according to Julian Young, the director of Florence County Voter Registration and Elections.

That certification has changed the results since initial numbers began rolling in Tuesday night.

The winners of the race are Robb Bostick, Curtis Bethea and Olive Parker. Bostick received 81 votes, and Bethea and Parker also received 74 each.

Earlier, unofficial results pointed to Bostick, Kayla Holt and Drew McCutcheon in the lead.

