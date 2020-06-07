Parade for George Floyd happening Sunday in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A parade is scheduled for Sunday in Darlington in George Floyd’s name.
The parade is set to begin at 4 p.m. The event will continue through 6 p.m.
The city said that South Main Street is closed from Avenue B to the Public Square until the crowd thins out.
Count on News13 for updates.
