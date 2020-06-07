Parade for George Floyd happening Sunday in Darlington

DARLINGTON (WBTW) - The defending state champs in the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) 2A are back on the field. The Trinity-Byrnes Titan football team began conditioning and workouts in preparation for the 2020 season a few days ago. Head coach Jared Amell is happy some of the uncertainly is now over after SCISA allowed teams to get back to work on June 1.

"A month or two ago you just didn't know what the feature was going to hold and when we were going to be able to get out there. Now all signs look like we are going to be able to play football this year, so this phase one and the first step is very encouraging."