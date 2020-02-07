Part of a roof blown off house near Bennettsville

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Part of a roof was blown off a house near Bennettsville during Thursday’s storm.
Emergency management reported the damaged roof was the result of thunderstorms and winds moving through the area at about 5:20 p.m. The home is four miles south of Bennettsville toward Scott, SC.
Video shows other items tossed in the yard and damage to the bottom trim of the house. A blue tarp covers about half of the roof where the damage occurred.
