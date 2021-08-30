Part of Florence County under boil water advisory due to Alligator Road project

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of Florence County is under a boil water advisory for the second time in two weeks, this time due to construction.

Michael Hemingway, the utilities manager for the City of Florence, said while the area is in the county, many still rely on the city for utilities. Last week’s boil advisory was because lightning struck a pipe, but the new one is due to the Alligator Road expansion project.

Each day, crews will take out an existing line in portions starting at West Palmetto Street towards Interstate 95. Different parts of the piping system will be placed on a new line that’s being installed.

Power lines are also being switched over as Duke Power and Sumter Utilities relocate power lines.

Once the work is completed, residents will have access to a wider road that’ll include two lanes in each direction and a center turn lane.

Fernando Bustamante lives right next to the construction. He said this isn’t the first time he’s dealt with water issues since the project started.

“The water was brown, but they came and fixed it and checked the quality,” Bustamante said.

He believes it will all be worth it once the road is complete. He was rear-ended near his home and hopes having multiple lanes will help prevent more accidents.

“I think it’s going to be good for all the people here,” Bustamante said.

The boil water advisory will be reevaluated Saturday after a bacteria sample is taken. Hemingway said the road expansion project will take another five to seven years to complete.