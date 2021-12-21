Part of I-95 closed in Florence County after truck carrying grapefruit overturns

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of I-95 in Florence County was closed Tuesday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer carrying grapefruit, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile-marker 155. A detour is in place.

Drivers should exit at exit 150 to Highway 403, to 76, and re-enter I-95 North, Lee said. The Honda Way exit is closed from the northbound lanes.

Lee said the roadway should re-open soon after clean up is complete. No other information was immediately available.

