Pastor begins work on village of tiny homes for East Florence families

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– A new tiny home village is in the works in Florence County.

One tiny home is already in place at the Prayer Tabernacle church, and pastor Devon Long said he hopes to have five more set up by October 2022. He plans to use the homes to house struggling families of East Florence.

“I’ve met and talked with so many people who are trying to figure out which is more important — paying the rent or getting food in the mouths of my children,” Long said.

He said the homes will be priced based on a tenant’s income. He hopes to provide financial literacy training during their stay, which can be up to two years.

“The way that you graduate is you buy your own home,” Long said.

He said his time on the city of Florence’s No One Unsheltered committee informed him of many of the issues families face.

“Most families are one paycheck away from being homeless,” Long said. “We wanted to create an opportunity to help mitigate some of those circumstances.”

Long originally intended to build duplexes but said he met with the board of House of Hope of the Pee Dee to discuss their Hope Village project, and they donated the first home.

“The members of the church are so excited because this is the materializing of what we have been praying for,” Long said.

Long named the project The Refuge. Ultimately, he said he hopes to build 30 tiny homes near the church.

He encourages the public to donate and support the project and said one way people can help out would be to donate a prefabricated building in the name of a loved one.