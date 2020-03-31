PDRTA makes routes fare free, says seating will be limited, other changes due to virus

FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – The PDRTA has made several changes to its service amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The following changes will be effective Wednesday, April 1:

“All PDRTA routes including the Florence Transit System will be FARE FREE. This will limit the amount of time passengers are in close proximity to drivers and other passengers before taking a seat.

When possible, passengers will board and exit the rear doors of the Florence Transit System. This will limit the amount of time passengers have to walk past other passengers and the operator. Passengers in wheelchairs and those using mobility devices will be able to board at the ramp and/or lift. The first rows of seats behind the operator shall be vacant and clearly taped off.

All Saturday bus service in Florence, Darlington and Hartsville will be suspended until further notice.

The Free Downtown Shuttle in Florence will be suspended effective tomorrow, April 1, 2020, until further notice.

The Darlington to Florence Commuter Bus will also be suspended effective tomorrow, April 1, 2020 until further notice. The students at FDTC and FMU as well as employees that were using this service have not utilized it recently due to all the closings.

We encourage all passengers to only use our services for essential purposes and to NOT use public transit if they are not feeling well or if someone in their household or inner circle is ill.

We will continue with our disinfecting protocol of 3 times per day on all high touch areas within the buses. Buses will also operate with small windows open to increase circulation throughout the bus.”

“It is our goal to sustain all essential transportation options for the general public,” a release from PDRTA says. “We know that many of our passengers continue to work while others need access to medical appointments and sustenance. We will continually update our social media and website at www.pdrta.org. Call 843-665-2227 option 2 for questions.”

LATEST HEADLINES: