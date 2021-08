FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence 1 Schools and the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority have joined forces to help high school students in areas where the district has been having transportation delays.

According to the district, students in the Wilson area can now use their student ID to board a PDRTA bus anywhere along a fixed route. They can stop a bus anywhere along the route by waving at the driver or go to any existing PDRTA bus stop on the route, the district said.