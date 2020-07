DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One pedestrian died after being struck by an SUV around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

It happened on Secondary 20, near Ruby Road at Stonewall Street. The driver of a 2000 Oldsmobile SUV was heading south on Secondary 20, when the vehicle hit the pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.