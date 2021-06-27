Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on North Old Georgetown Road in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday evening on North Old Georgetown Road in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 8 p.m. near John Road when the driver of a 2007 Infinity went left of center while traveling south and hit the pedestrian who was standing on the left shoulder of the road, Trooper Nick Pye said. The pedestrian died on the way to the hospital, Pye said.

The driver of the Infinity was also taken to the hospital, according to Pye. No information on that person’s condition was immediately available from authorities.

The highway patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident. Count on News13 for updates.