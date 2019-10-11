Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after being hit by a car in Florence County on Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Walker Swinton Road near the intersection with McDaniel Road at approximately 7:40 p.m. A pedestrian was walking north on the northbound side of Walker Swinton Road when they were hit by a cart traveling north.

Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing at the time. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

The crash is under investigation by the Highway Patrol. Count on News13 for updates.

