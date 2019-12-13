Pedestrian hit by car in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian was hit by a car in Florence.

Around 7:10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Prout Drive, near Christopher Lane, for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Lt. Mike Brandt, with the Florence Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital by EMS with injuries reported not to be life-threatening.

“The pedestrian was determined to have been walking in the roadway with the flow of traffic when the collision occurred,” Lt. Brandt said. “Weather and low-light conditions were also factors in the collision.”

