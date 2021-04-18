Pedestrian hit, killed in roadway on Hwy 52 in Florence County

LORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV near Effingham in Florence County on Sunday.

According to Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, no charges are expected to be filed after a Honda SUV struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The collision happened on Highway 52.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

No further information is available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

