Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Hwy 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Marion County Friday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).
SCHP said the crash happened on Hwy 501 near Aiken Road around 8:45 p.m. A 2014 Honda was traveling south on Hwy 501 and struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway, troopers said.
The driver of the Honda was wearing a seatbelt.
The identity of the person killed has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.
