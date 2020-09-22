Pedestrian killed after being struck by tow truck in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a tow truck in Dillon County Monday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:28 p.m. on Oakland Road near St. Lukes Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 1986 Chevrolet Rollback tow truck with two people inside was traveling north on Oakland Road. The pedestrian was walking east across the road and was struck by the tow truck, according to SCHP.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.

