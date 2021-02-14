Pedestrian killed by pickup truck in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a pedestrian hit and killed on SC- 38 on Saturday night.

The incident happened on SC – 8 near Attadale Road in the Blenheim area around 10:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Chevy Avalanche was traveling south when it hit and killed the pedestrian, who was in the roadway.

The driver and passenger of the Avalanche were not injured.

