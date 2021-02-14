Pedestrian killed by pickup truck in Marlboro County

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pedestrian fatality generic_1528593698387.PNG.jpg

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a pedestrian hit and killed on SC- 38 on Saturday night.

The incident happened on SC – 8 near Attadale Road in the Blenheim area around 10:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Chevy Avalanche was traveling south when it hit and killed the pedestrian, who was in the roadway.

The driver and passenger of the Avalanche were not injured.

Count on News13 for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories