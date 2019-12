FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Florence on Tuesday evening.

According to Lt Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, the crash involved a vehicle striking a pedestrian near the intersection of Palmetto Street and Griffin Street at around 6:10 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brandt says no charges are pending against the driver.