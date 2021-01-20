Pee Dee Alpha Kappa Alpha’s reflect on VP Kamala Harris’ Inauguration

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Today as the nation watched the swearing in of the new President of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris members of the Epsilon Chi Omega Florence and Darlington Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, Inc. held a watch party for it. In their chucks and pearls they represented for their sorror Vice President Kamala Harris.

Because of the pandemic, the ladies celebrated virtually amongst other members and just a couple of members in their home. Vice President Harris, a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, talks about it often wearing the pink and green colors proudly.

“AKA is ready for this and we are excited to congratulate and celebrate Madam Vice President Kamala Harris,” Carolyn G. Randolph, South Atlantic Regional Director, AKA Sorority Inc. says.

Alpha Kappa Alpha also known as AKA is the country’s first black sorority and it was founded in 1908 on the campus of Harris’ alma mater, Howard University. The international organization now boasts more than 300,000 college educated women.

The moment where Vice President Harris held up her right hand and other on the bible the women of the Epsilon chapter Patricia Toney, Lynn Byrd and Carla Jefferson along with their virtual members rejoiced as the nation welcomed the first woman, African American and South Asian Vice President.

“To be able to welcome the first woman and person of color as the Vice President of America brings about overwhelming feelings such as pride, jubilation, tears praises and honor to the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha and others,” Randolph says.

Randolph says she hopes that the next 4 years, the Biden and Harris administration addresses and acknowledges issues such as racism and the global pandemic.