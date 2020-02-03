Pee Dee broadcasting personality Tom Kinard dies

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Broadcasting personality James Thomas “Tom” Kinard died Saturday in Florence, according to an obituary.

Kinard was best known for his local radio show called “Kinard N Koffee” which aired on WJMX and WSIM, his obituary read.

Throughout his career, Kinard worked at stations in Augusta, GA, Charlotte, NC and Florence. He was able to interview countless guests, including presidents, actors musicians and authors.

In addition to his broadcasting career, Kinard was Manager of Business Development at Pee Dee Electric Cooperative. He also was a member of the Florence Rotary Club, First Baptist Curch and served on boards like the Florence Airport Commission.

Kinard even worked at WBTW for a period in his career.

His obituary said Kinard’s family would like to express their gratitude for the care given by doctors and nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Latest Headlines: