Pee Dee businesses prepare for New Year’s celebrations

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — As the new year is approaching, many restaurants in Downtown Florence are hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations that include food, drinks, music and more.

Andrena Mullins owns LilJazzi’s on North Dargan Street. She says the celebration starts there at 10pm, but there are some requirements. You must be 21 or older and come dressed to impress. She opened her restaurant in Downtown Florence at the height of the pandemic and recalled the journey.

“At first it was like what in the world did I get myself into and you know staffing and things like that,” Mullins said. “But it’s actually been a fun adventure.”

For Friday night’s festivities, she’s opening her doors to a group of ladies who will host for a night full of fun and laughter. Nicole Echols, a member of the 3 BG’s, says she’s excited to bring the celebration back after having to cancel last year’s event because of the pandemic.

“A couple of years ago we decided to get together. Three brown girls decided to get together and have a New Year’s party and we did it a couple of years ago and it was such a success, but last year with COVID we fell back, but we are here again to do it safely and we’re going to have a good time.”

Mullins says she’s only been in the food industry for 5 years and previously worked for Target. With the help and encouragement from people in the community she was able to open her own restaurant.

“I’m pleased with the Florence community coming in and supporting us. Even through our hard times and staffing issues. People still come and support us and we definitely try to give the best service and the best food we can possibly give to our community.”

There will be music, dancing, and people can expect breakfast like shrimp and grits to be served.

“We’re going to have food that comes out at midnight. You can take it to go if don’t want to eat inside and we’re going to have a champagne toast. It’s really going to be a good time in Downtown Florence.”

For ticket information, click here.