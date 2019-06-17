Pee Dee coffee shop supports local organizations

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A coffee shop in the Pee Dee works to help organizations, churches, and numerous charities.

The owners at Lula’s Coffee Co. tells News13 that a good cup of Joe builds and helps relationships around the community.

“Through prayers and seeking what we wanted to do, our two families reached out and wanted to do something different in the community,” said owner Pete Ludlow.

The company has changed names, and owners for the past 10 years, but the current owners continue to keep the tradition on making a difference.

“His wife and I actually went overseas together and that was an opportunity for us both to realize that we have hearts for the nations and enjoy doing ministry together,” said owner, Whitney Langley.

The coffee shop is a non-profit organization which aims to support other organizations through networking and raising awareness about other cultures.

“Fast forward years and years overseas and coming back in different locations, both families ended up back in Florence and we were like what can we do here,” said Langley.

Lula’s Coffee Co. hopes to connect people around the community, like it did for them.

“We want to mix missions with coffee. Whitney and her husband met in a coffee shop and my wife and I met in missions, so we kinda married those two aspects together,” said Ludlow.

Lula’s Coffee Co. is located at 600 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC.