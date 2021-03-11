Pee Dee communities eye return of outdoor festivals this year

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence After 5 organizers are hopeful the block party can return in June after its COVID-19-induced hiatus last year.

Florence city officials say they’re hopeful June 25 will mark the concert event’s return. That can only happen if certain parameters are met, though.

“We have to have widespread vaccine availability for any resident who wants to get a vaccine, and we have to have a steady decline in cases,” Florence development manager Hannah Davis said.

The group Hip Pocket is slated to kick off the Florence After 5 lineup off, if those conditions are met. Florence After 5 is the final Friday of the month, typically running from April through October. April and May this year have already been called off.

Organizers are still working on what exactly the event will look like as far as safety protocols. Expect to need a mask outside.

“The mission of that event is to bring people to that 100 block of South Dargan Street and end early enough to funnel folks into restaurants,” Davis said. “Now that we have maximum capacity allowances from the state, we can start saying, ‘okay let’s ease up some of this, let’s open it up a little bit more.’ It now makes sense for us to host that event from that perspective.”

Businesses are eager for the event’s return.

“For the restaurant owners, it’s a really great opportunity, especially for our downtown restaurants that participate as vendors at the event to help recoup some of those losses they experienced over the past year,” Davis explained.

Cooper Thomas at Victor’s on Evans Street agreed.

“Anytime we can have an event that size in or around our establishment, we’re all for it,” the general manager and executive chef said.

Meanwhile, Hartsville plans the return of block parties to the city’s downtown area.

“We are ecstatic to be able to bring outdoors events,” the city’s director for tourism and communications Lauren Baker said. “They’re in areas that are big enough for everyone to spread out, but still get out and have a good time and support our downtown merchants and support the events and have a good time.”

Baker said block parties will begin in April and will return in ‘full force’ in May. They will be held on the third Friday of the months they’re held. The downtown farmer’s market will begin in April and will held on the second Saturday of each month through December.

“The events we do have have always been outside and they’ve always been in big area so that has made planning a little bit easier,” Baker said. “We just had to think more about the sanitation aspect.”

Here’s a tentative Florence After 5 band lineup:

2021 Band Line-up

June 25, 2021 | Hip Pocket

July 30, 2021 | Carolina Breakers

August 27, 2021 | Cat 5 Band

September 24, 2021 | The Embers

October 29, 2021 | Chocolate Chip & Co.