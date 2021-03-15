Pee Dee districts plan more in-person learning as school year enters home stretch

BLENHEIM, S.C. (WBTW) — As the school year approaches its home stretch, some school districts in the Pee Dee are expanding face-to-face learning.

“Getting them back into what I call school shape is what we’re doing right now,” Marlboro County School District superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said Monday. “We also want to set some groundwork for next year with these remaining 14 weeks or so. Getting them excited about being in school is our goal right now.”

All in-person students at Marlboro County School District are now heading into the classroom four days a week. Younger grades made the transition last Monday and the older students joined them this week. Virtual learning is still an option.

“We are fortunate to have good numbers that have shown us now is the time to bring students back four days a week,” Dr. McCord said. “And we look forward to the trend continuing.”

The district is planning to begin five days of face-to-face learning after spring break.

“A lot of students have not been in in school since March of last year,” Blenheim Middle School of Discovery principal Dr. Dionne Vance said. “So just laying the foundation of setting those expectations. Working with teachers to make sure they’re planning lessons that are engaging.”

Chrissy Jones, a Marlboro County mom, was happy about the district’s transition Monday. She says her 15-year-old daughter has had a hard time with hybrid and online learning.

“For two or three days on the computer in their bedroom, she wouldn’t get out of her bedroom,” Jones said. “She was depressed. I had to get on her.”

Jones said her daughter was excited to be in school more and had already been picking up extracurriculars.

Meanwhile, Dillon School District Four plans to return to five day face-to-face instruction April 12. Florence Darlington Technical College returned to ‘normal operation’ Monday. Florence One Schools plans to transition all its in-person students to five days in April.

“We just feel at this point in time coming out of spring break, fourth semester, it’s time to get back into as much as normal school as we can,” F1S superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said.