Pee Dee family getting help following fire likely sparked by space heater

HARTSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A family in the Pee Dee is getting help from volunteers after a fire damaged their Hartsville area home.

Darlington County fire responded to a structure fire call on Ashland Road Thursday around 10:30 a.m., according to Chief Ricky Flowers. That’s where first responders found a double-wide mobile home up in flames. Chief Flowers said it was about 80 percent involved.

With the help of Alligator fire, along with Darlington County EMS and the sheriff’s office, crews were able to contain the fire within an hour or so, Chief Flowers said.

No injuries were reported. No one was home during the fire.

Fire officials believe a space heater sparked the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the family of four with food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, a press release from the organization said.