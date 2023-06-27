FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A local fatherhood initiative received a grant from two state lawmakers.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week that the Man 2 Man Fatherhood Initiative received a $284,000 grant.

Man 2 Man is a nonprofit organization that serves Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro Counties. Its main goal is to teach men to become better fathers and to help build the community and decrease poverty.

The grant was given by State House Reps. Jackie Hayes of District 55 in Dillon, and Chris Murphy of District 98 in Dorchester.

Derrick Dease, the executive director of the organization, said that Hayes is giving back directly to his community through this grant.

“To basically see the need for his own community,” he said. “To provide the resources because our track record shows that when we get involved in helping families, the community does a whole lot better.”

Dease also said that when fathers are a part of their kids lives, they serve as their primary role model.

“They don’t have to look for validation. Often times, children, especially boys that are not raised or do not have involved fathers, they go look for those surrogate fathers,” Dease said. “This is where they join gangs and get involved in deviant activities. But if dad is there to be that role model.”

Man 2 Man is apart of a coalition of six fatherhood organizations under the South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families. Dease said that Man 2 Man helps more than 300 local fathers yearly.

“A lot of our guys are not so much as dead beat, a lot of them are dead broke,” Dease said. “So, rather than sending them to jail, and when they go to jail, guess what? The meter keeps on running. So they go in owing $3,000 in child support, by the time they get out they may owe $6,000. So instead of sending them to jail, the judge has the opportunity to send them to us.”

Once fathers are enrolled in the Man 2 Man initiative, they complete an intake assessment. The assessment focuses on the father’s financial, education and family situation.

After that, the organization helps the father by focusing on four pillars — learning to be a good father, managing healthy family relationships, job mobility and health.

Dease said the program has changed the lives of many.

“He said, ‘Mr Dease, how you doing?’ And I didn’t remember him because it’s been about 15 years. And he said ‘uh . . . remember me?’ And I was like, ‘uh, vaguely.’ [And he said] ‘I’m still at that job you guys got me. And I appreciate it and I’m able to continue to provide for my kids.’ Those things make it worthwhile,” Dease said.

Man 2 Man services are free and are also open to women.