Pee Dee first responders excited over COVID vaccine rollout

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — First responders put their lives on the line everyday.

And in 2020, they’ve faced another threat- COVID.

But now that the vaccine is rolling out to more people, many first responders are excited that help is arriving.

“It was exciting to go ahead and get the vaccine,” Lake City fire chief Randy Driggers said. He was the first in the department to get it.

“With the amount of people that are becoming sick and what we do, having to be in the public so much, anything we can do to help to do our job better, that’s what’s important,” Chief Driggers said.

The chief said a couple were already able to get their first doses last week. He said others are scheduled to do so, while some are still waiting to get the notification.

He added some firefighters are still skeptical of the vaccine.

Regardless, Chief Driggers hopes the vaccine will eventually help to iron out staffing issues caused by the virus. He said they’ve been having more of them lately than earlier in the year.

“It’s trying to make sure that all our people are safe,” he said. “It’s not just when they have to be out doing this job everyday. But then they have to go home to their families. So it’s making sure they’re safe and can take care of their families.”

Myrtle Beach fire and first responders in Georgetown County also began receiving doses last week.

“We’ve had some people out with COVID with very light cases,” Lt. Mark Blair with Hartsville PD said. “We’ve had some people out with COVID that were in ICU.”

Lt. Blair says he’s very excited to get the vaccine and officers there are waiting to learn when it will be their turn.

“We have a duty to protect the public by getting vaccinated so we aren’t carriers of it,” he said. “And we also have a vested interested in keeping ourselves safe so we can do our job.”

