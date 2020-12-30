Pee Dee fitness centers ready for New Year’s resolution season amid COVID

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — You may be considering some resolutions as the New Year quickly approaches.

One of the most popular ones year in and year out has been to get fit. And many fitness centers in the Pee Dee say they’re ready to handle a potential influx of people coming in to accomplish that.

“We actually saw our membership usage pick up a little bit in the fall,” CEO of Florence Family YMCA Brian New said. “And we’re hoping that continues into the New Year with the New Year’s resolutions.”

New said historically, usage picks up around 50 percent after the new year. He says whatever this year brings, they’re armed with COVID protocols to keep gym-goers safe.

“We have been doing the every other machine available,” he explained. “Spreading machines out where we can. Limiting the number of people in the aerobics rooms and the spin classes. And we’ll continue that and will be making sure all the equipment is wiped down before and after use.”

Meanwhile, Flow Town Yoga on Dargan Street is taking a different approach to the start of the year. They’ve temporarily called off group, indoor classes in light of surging COVID cases.

“I’m going to miss on the most successful of the year when it comes to revenue for a fitness or wellness facility,” owner Veronica Robertson said. “But I feel it’s the right decision.”

In the meantime, the studio will offer outdoor group classes if the weather is warm enough, online classes and some one-on-one lessons.

“You got to do it at your comfort level,” Director of the McLeod Health & Fitness Center Kevin Mitchell said.

Mitchell says it’s important to get active, no matter who you do so.

“Maybe the New Year’s resolutions are February,” he said. “Maybe they’re March. But I still think we’re going to have an influx, but I think it’ll be a little bit of a delay before we have that real big push to get back at it.”

If you don’t feel comfortable yet going into a gym or yoga studio, online classes, walking outside, eating well and taking moments for yourself are also ways to work on your wellness.

