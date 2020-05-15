Pee Dee Heart Ball silent auction goes virtual this year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The American Heart Association auction will go virtual this year in light of coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers, survivors and supporters for the American Heart Association, the world’s leading non-profit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, will “gather” virtually for the annual Pee Dee Heart Ball Silent Auction from home May 20 – 22.



Heart Ball virtual bidders can participate in the auction online by registering at http://ahancf2020.ggo.bid and join the online conversation about the event on the Pee Dee Heart Ball Virtual Auction Facebook event page at facebook.com/AHASouthCarolina . There, virtual guests can learn about milestones in the fight against heart disease and stroke, hear from volunteers and survivors and bid on exciting auction items.



All proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association, which recently announced a $2.5 million fund for rapid response scientific research projects to investigate the specific cardiovascular implications of coronavirus.



The annual Heart Ball highlights the need to advance scientific research and expand community programs that protect the cardiovascular health of Pee Dee residents. The Association is working diligently to provide reliable, science-based information for the approximately 120 million people in the United States who currently have one or more cardiovascular conditions which could put them at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.



The Pee Dee Heart Ball is a premier event for the American Heart Association, attended by philanthropists and supporters committed to the lifesaving work of the organization. Pee Dee Heart Ball sponsors include Legacy Sponsor Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and Platinum Sponsors Sonoco, CareSouth Carolina and Assurant. Bill Little, CEO of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is the 2020 Pee Dee Heart Ball chairman.



For Heart Ball information, visit peedeeheartball.heart.org. On social media follow @AHASouthCarolina. For the latest information on the global pandemic related to heart disease and stroke survivors and those who love themvisit heart.org