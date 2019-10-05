Pee Dee Heart Walk raises thousands for heart disease

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Community members flocked to the annual Pee Dee Heart Walk Saturday morning in downtown Florence.

The event happened at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.

The annual walk is aimed at raising donations and awareness for heart and vascular disease.

According to its website, nearly $180,000 were raised.

News13’s Patsy Kelly was there to host the event for the fourth year.

