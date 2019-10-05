FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Community members flocked to the annual Pee Dee Heart Walk Saturday morning in downtown Florence.
The event happened at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.
The annual walk is aimed at raising donations and awareness for heart and vascular disease.
According to its website, nearly $180,000 were raised.
News13’s Patsy Kelly was there to host the event for the fourth year.
- Crews fight fire at abandoned home in Darlington
- Pee Dee Heart Walk raises thousands for heart disease
- Newly conservative Supreme Court to hear first Abortion case
- HIV-positive man charged with raping boy on Appalachian Trail
- List of stores already planning to close for Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families