FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County history is featured in Charleston’s new International African American Museum.

The International African American Museum features Jamestown, a 153-year-old settlement that people can still see today.

Jamestown was created in 1870 when former slave Ervin James bought 105 acres in what is now known as Mars Bluff. His goal was to have his own farm instead of sharecropping or tenant farming.

“Ervin, to me, was an amazing gentleman who had a vision for the future,” said Terry James, executive director of the Jamestown Foundation. “He was, in my opinion, he was way ahead of his time. And so that’s why we’re trying to save this place called Jamestown.”

The settlement would later house nearly 250 residents over 70 years.

Today, there is still one remaining house from Jamestown and a cemetery.

Terry James, who is Ervin’s great great great grandson, said preserving history like this should be a top concern for African Americans.

“It’s important that we tell those stories. I’ve run across people — ‘I don’t want to hear anything about that, that was back then’ — well it’s still going on now,” Terry James said. “You look at society, it’s still happening right now as we speak today.”

The museum currently has 12 permanent exhibitions that include nine galleries and one special exhibitions gallery. James said preserving Pee Dee history, like Jamestown, starts with the individual.

“Talk with the elders. Find out more about your history. Try to document as much as you can, savor as much as you can,” James said. “Don’t get bitter and give the land away.”

The International African American Museum opened on June 27. Local Florence history is located on its upper level.